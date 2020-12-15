A TEENAGER who drove with cocaine and cannabis in his body has lost his licence for a year.
James Dylan George Coleman, 18, of Ryelands Lane, Kilgetty appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday December 8.
He admitted three charges of drug-driving and as well as the disqualification, he was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and surcharge.
The court heard that police stopped Coleman's Audi A3 car as he was driving on the A477 Red Roses to Kilgetty road on June 11.
