Affordable housing in Manorbier has been refused by National Park planning committee members.
An application for 14 affordable units at Buttyland Caravan and Camping Park was discussed by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park development management committee last week and it was refused against officer recommendation.
The “hybrid application” had been considered at October’s meeting where members had been minded to refuse and a ‘cooling off’ period was invoked.
This followed a previous deferment for a site visit.
The plan includes outline planning for 14 affordable units, full planning for upgrading the existing caravan park from 85 temporary pitches to 85 year round static caravans and full planning for a new sewage pumping station.
A mix of two, three and four bedroom houses were planned along with a number of one and two bedroom bungalows, with car parking and gardens.
A planning report outlined the applications compliance with the authority’s Local Development plan 2, local policy, highway safety, landscape impacts and the provision of a section 106 legal agreement.
The committee voted to refuse the application on the grounds of highways and a significant increase in vehicle movements, over development with the 85 year round static caravans considered to have an “adverse impact on the immediate and wider landscape” and the impact on residential amenity, with its scale and siting having a “significant impact” on privacy and amenity of neighbouring properties.
