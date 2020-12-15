Pembroke’s award-winning Golden Manor Nursery has been recognised for its childcare once again by being shortlisted at the 2020 Early Years Wales Awards.

The nursery’s place on the shortlist for Early Years Setting of the Year acknowledges Golden Manor as a “stimulating environment where children are encouraged to play, learn and thrive” and also highlights its passion and enthusiasm in delivering a high standard of care within the childcare sector.

The nomination comes in the wake of the school's work in making the facility as safe as possible for children during the pandemic. Golden Manor provided support for both children and parents during the lockdown while also sharing daily online activities to keep children engaged and learning.

The purpose-built nursery set within 2.2 acres of land in Pembroke is designed for children to play and learn together through a combination of stimulating and sensory activities as well as outdoor play.

As well as the nursery being up for one of the five Early Years Wales Awards this year, a member of staff has also received her own special recognition.

Margaret Powell, manager at the nursery’s Flying Start department, has been shortlisted for the ‘Practitioner of the Year in Early Years Wales’ award. Margaret has been a staff member at Golden Manor Nursery since it first opened in 2007.

Margaret has been praised as a “dedicated and knowledgeable member of staff”, with her fellow staff members expressing how they feel 'blessed' to have her as part of the team.

Due to current restrictions and precautions, the Early Years Wales Awards will be a virtual celebration for 2020.

The ceremony is set to be an 'extra special' evening, with the Early Years Wales team encouraging virtual guests to still dress up and enjoy their evening as if they were attending the event.

The awards evening will take place online on today (Tuesday) between 6:30 pm and 8pm, and it is free to attend.

Viewers can register for tickets via the Early Years Wales Awards 2020 website.