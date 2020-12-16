PEMBROKE Dock's 'can-do' superheroes have been keeping the community together during the pandemic.
Project Pembroke Dock was formed during the first lockdown to reach out to everyone in the community, in order to diffuse the rising tensions, tackle loneliness and to improve mental health, through positive acts to improve the community in a safe way.
With the unwavering support of Pembroke Dock Town Centre Regeneration Team and the town council, the group of local superheroes with a 'can-do' attitude has gone from strength-to-strength.
In its first year long-lasting friendships have been formed and amazing projects, already accomplished many with the support of local traders.
The community turned out in socially-distanced force to 'Help Santa Save Christmas' - an incredible initiative that has prompted Project Pembroke Dock along with Father Christmas, to thank everyone who helped make it such a magical evening.
There are still plenty of reindeers hiding around Pembroke Dock to be sought out and children can win a prize - entry forms are available at Hasty Bite, in Dimond Street - and letters to Santa can be posted at the town council office in Dimond Street.
The gorgeous Santa from Balloon sensation has been relocated to the St Govan's Centre as he was a bit chilly at the Pater Hall, so everyone can visit.
The team has a lot of plans for 2021, all and any volunteers are welcome to join this growing community army. See Facebook for more.
