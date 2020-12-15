A CHARITY cricket match has raised a fantastic £2,630 for Ward 10 at Withybush Hospital, in memory of a young player.

Hook Cricket Club have this year revived the Colin Lloyd Memorial Trophy competition, which used to be played annually between Hook and neighbouring Llangwm, but had lapsed for two decades.

Eighty players took part in two first and second team matches and, after the scores were aggregated, Llangwm came out the winners.

Hook Cricket Club captain Jamie Phelps said they were keen to revive the annual match in memory of former player Colin.

“After so many years, it was great to compete again for the trophy, which had been donated by the family of Colin Lloyd,” added Jamie, who is pictured with Joseph Kiff, the Llangwm captain.

“We, along with Colin’s family, wanted the money raised to help cancer patients, so we chose Ward 10 at Withybush as the recipient of the fundraising.

“Colin sadly passed away from cancer at a young age and a few of our players have family members who have been treated in Ward 10 and we know the wonderful work that they do there.

“The money raised was boosted by a raffle and £500 match-funding from Valero Pembroke Refinery.”

Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “How great to see this annual match revived in memory of a much-loved player.

“Hywel Dda University Health Board, our charity and the staff are grateful for the fundraising for Ward 10 at Withybush.

“Donations make such a difference to the lives of NHS patients and staff across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.”