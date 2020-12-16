A PERFORMANCE full of festive fun from Pembrokeshire’s lively ladies choir, Bella Voce, has become a Christmas tradition for their many fans across the county.
And despite the very different circumstances this year, the Bellas will still be singing some songs of seasonal cheer at their special online Christmas concert this Friday, December 18.
Musical director Sarah Benbow said:
“We - along with the rest of the world - have missed live performance more than we knew we ever could.
“And, though Friday will never come near to replacing face to face performance and our annual festive concert, it is our attempt at reaching our audience, and bringing some local, musical happiness this festive season.”
The virtual concert will be shared on the Bella Voce Facebook and Instagram pages, as well as YouTube, at 7pm on Friday.
Added Sarah: “This will include plenty of festive treats, including some remotely recorded items and lots of solos from our talented members.”