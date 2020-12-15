An iconic piece of play equipment that has served generations of children at Goodwick Parrog is being removed this week.

The Western Telegraph understands that the lighthouse helter skelter slide outside the Ocean Lab is being taken away today (Tuesday) after a price of £10,000 was quoted to repair it.

The news has left local families up in arms, both with the fact that no consultation took place on the future of the slide and that such a popular piece of play equipment is being removed.

However proactive parents are already discussing helping to fundraise for some kind of replacement play structure outside the Ocean Lab.

A spokesperson for Pembrokeshire County Council confirmed that the slide, which is popular with children both young and old has been cordoned and will need to be removed.

"Despite best efforts, recent inspections have highlighted that the condition of the slide's fibreglass surface has deteriorated rapidly," said a council spokesperson.

"A unique piece of apparatus given its age and condition, the council is unable to repair it and regrettably it will need to be removed."

The spokesperson said that the authority has been in discussions with the Sea Trust, the conservation charity based at the Ocean Lab, and hopes to work with it to look at possible alternative opportunities.

The council would also welcome any input from other interested parties who may wish to provide assistance.

Cliff Benson, founder of Sea Trust, said:

"Although the helter skelter has become an iconic and much loved feature of Goodwick sea front, the safety of our children is paramount and therefore it seems it must be removed.

"We at Sea Trust will be extremely sad to see it go, but are more than happy to work with PCC and local councillors both town and county in looking for an exciting alternative replacement for our youngsters."

Goodwick County Councillor, cllr Kevin Doolin reiterated that the decision to remove the helter skelter has been made with the welfare and safety of all the children who use it in mind.

The spokesperson stressed that the play area at Goodwick Parrog, which is a popular and well-used attraction for children and families, remains open.