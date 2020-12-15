Strong winds and rain is set to batter Pembrokeshire for several days from tomorrow.
The Met Office has put yellow wind warning from midnight tonight through to 3pm on Wednesday, December 16.
Wind gusts of 55-60 mph are likely, with the strongest winds expected to affect southwest Wales.
A weather warning for rain also covers central and northern Pembrokeshire from 3am to 4pm on Wednesday.
Around 20-30mm of rain is expected, with areas over high ground getting 40-50mm.
A second rain warning, this time covering all of Pembrokeshire, has been issued from 9pm on Thursday, December 17, through to 3am on Saturday, December 19.
The Met Office said: "Outbreaks of rain are likely to spread across these areas later Thursday, with further spells of at times heavy rain then following through Friday, before clearing to the east early Saturday.
"Many areas are expected to see 20-30 mm, with Dartmoor and higher ground of south Wales likely to see some 50-60 mm.
"After wet weather on preceding days, some flooding is likely, this in turn affecting transport and travel."