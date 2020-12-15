MULTI-MEDIA REPORTER

Competitive salary + bonus

We are looking for a trainee multi-media reporter to join our talented team in west Wales.

Covering a large patch, which spans the counties of Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire, our titles are read by thousands of readers every week.

This role is full time and while you’ll be focused on the Western Telegraph, you’ll also provide stories and content for the Tivyside Advertiser and South Wales Guardian.

We want someone who can hunt down great off-diary stories, write compelling copy, run a live blog, take a picture and turn their hand to video too.

He or she will need to work with a 'web first' mindset, having a flair for compelling 'web' style headlines while always uploading content by the required deadlines. The successful candidate must fully understand and be active on social media too.

In return you will become part of an experienced team, which cares passionately about delivering first class news to our communities and beating the opposition to the best stories.

Your role will be a varied one: one minute you could be covering court, the next out taking photographs at an event or interviewing neighbours about a dispute. And we're not adverse to a fun, quirky story either.

The job will include weekend work (on a rota) and occasional evening work.

Primarily, we're looking for passion. Someone who thrives on the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story - this is not your average 9 to 5 office job.

This position would ideally suit an enthusiastic trainee with a full set of NCTJ accredited pre-entry qualifications.

A driving licence is essential.

Please send your CV and a covering letter in application to Fiona Phillips, editor fiona.phillips@newsquest.co.uk

The closing date is Thursday, December 24.