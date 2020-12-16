A LUXURY bed and breakfast in Angle will be allowed to serve alcohol after a licence was granted by Pembrokeshire County Council.

Globe House previously applied for a licence in February but that was refused because it was felt the application was “premature and, coupled with the oral representations made, confused, inconsistent, contradictory, inaccurate, aspirational and unrealistic.”

“It was variously stated that it is not the intention to have any activity outside post-11pm, and that it is not going to be a public house, but the application is for a licence for seven days a week, which is akin to a public house” it added.

On Tuesday, December 15 events manager Kate Kanauros presented the application for a 11am to 11pm alcohol licence which would allow the business to serve alcohol to bed and breakfast guests and those having lunch or evening meals.

The venue can also be hired as a ‘whole house let’ and holds events such as weddings, with the Covid-19 pandemic showing smaller weddings work well, “small intimate groups like that work really well,” added Mrs Kanauros.

Individual temporary event notices (TENs) have been applied for and granted over recent months the licensing committee heard.

Concerns about noise, privacy issues and car parking were raised by Angle Community Council and other residents.

It was established at the meeting that some noise concerns, such as from the hot tub, related to events or when te whole house was rented out and as such were not linked to this licence application, with bed and breakfast not lunch guests permitted to use the hot tub or roof terrace.

After deliberations the committee decided to grant the premise licence with the condition that the roof terrace in not used when licensable activities are in operation.

Chairman Cllr Tim Evans added that the committee was of the view the management would be able to “sufficiently address” any concerns about parking and noise associated with licensable activities.