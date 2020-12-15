Theatres may be closed across the country, but the The McDougalls, stars of children's entertainment on stage and screen, have teamed with the Torch Theatre, Milford Haven, to bring the magic of live theatre into homes with a livestream of The McDougalls: Christmas Party Show.
Join Max, Auntie Aggie and Morag the Rabbit for the biggest and best party of the year. There will be games, songs, dances and lots of fantastic festive fun.
Families are encouraged to dress up for the party show, and to create homemade theatres in their living rooms.
The McDougalls are a theatre troupe based in the west of Scotland, and have gained a popular following in theatres, arts centres and concert halls across the country and because of the pandemic, they have adapted to the digital world too.
Melanie Nolan, events manager for The McDougalls said: “Every Christmas, we perform to thousands of children across the country, and this year, we didn’t want to disappoint. Every child deserves this Christmas cracker of a show.”
The McDougalls Christmas Party will be streamed on the following dates and times: Saturday, December 19, 1pm and 3pm; Sunday, December 20, 1pm and 3pm; Thursday, December 24, 1pm and 3pm. Tickets are £10 per household. To book or for further information, call the Torch Theatre Box Office on 01646 695267 or email boxoffice@torchtheatre.co.uk