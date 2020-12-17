A ‘BAKE OFF’ challenge with a difference has been taken up by volunteers who run the popular coffee shop at Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre.
They have been slicing up wartime history and recreating cakes using wartime recipes, similar to ones which are now part of a new display alongside the coffee shop seating area.
Eighty years on the only up-to-date twist was to use fresh eggs rather than the powered variety - which was all that so often could be found during the war - and margarine instead of dripping.
Sadly, the fruits of their labours can only now be enjoyed by the bakers themselves during the new ‘lockdown’ but the ‘bake off’ has given volunteers special insight into challenges presented in the wartime kitchen.
Coffee shop volunteer Pat Mason baked a chocolate cake using an original wartime recipe of her mother’s while Cindy Howes made Welsh cakes, scones and a Victoria sponge.
Adding to the feast, Cindy’s neighbour, Pam Ball, made rock buns.
Added authenticity came from the donning of uniform familiar to those patronising British Restaurants and Lyons Corner Houses in the war years.
These - complete with head wear and ribbons - were made by another volunteer, Marilyn Mitchell.
The heritage centre, which was open to visitors for most of the autumn, is now closed, but will reopen in mid February 2021.
Its website sunderlandtrust.com has a range of prints and gifts which can be obtained in time for Christmas.
