THE Anchorage Social Activity Centre in Pembroke Dock is to benefit from a fundraising boost of almost £2,300, thanks to a group of cyclists from the Pembrokeshire Velo Club.

Over the course of four days, Ross McNally, Shane Davies, Shaun Newbury, Liam Rowlands, and Rob Dyde circumnavigated the whole of Wales on their bikes.

Covering 493 miles, the group cycled for 30 hours, climbing 35,505 feet (higher than Mount Everest) and raising £2,284.31 in total.

The fundraising was coordinated by Ross McNally, who is related to one of the customers at the Anchorage.

“It was challenging ride but a pleasure raising money for such a worthy cause and I know it will be greatly appreciated,” said Ross, who works for RWE Pembroke Power Station along with Shane Davies.

The Anchorage is one of three social activity centres run by Pembrokeshire County Council.

The centre provides opportunities for adults with learning disabilities to learn and develop skills, receive training and engage in community activities.

Esther Gray, senior team co-ordinator, said they were very grateful to the cyclists.

“We look forward to the New Year, when we can explore with our customers how the funds will be best spent for their benefit and enjoyment,” she said.

The cyclists raised £1,534.31 through Just Giving, and RWE Pembroke Power Station contributed a further £750 to the fund.

Cllr Tessa Hodgson, cabinet member for social services, said: “We’re overwhelmed by the generosity shown towards the Anchorage and are very grateful to the cyclists and RWE Pembroke Power Station.

“The funds will make a significant difference to the customers at the centre.”

The route:

Day 1 (September 7): Set off from Pembroke and headed north up the west coast to Dolgellau.

Day 2 (September 8): Rode up to the north west corner of Wales (including a quick detour in Harlech to cycle up the steepest street in the world – gradient of 37.5%), across the top of the country, and started to head south down the eastern border to Llangollen.

Day 3 (September 9): Cycled down the eastern border, over the Black Mountains (including Gospel Pass, which is the highest road pass in Wales) to Raglan.

Day 4 (September 10): Completed their journey by heading west, over the Brecon Beacons back to Pembroke.