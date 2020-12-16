A SOCIAL media campaign for people to show support for their local pub has won the backing of MS for Mid & West Wales, Neil Hamilton.

Mr Hamilton, leader of UKIP, is supporting an initiative to get people to talk about why pubs and social clubs matter.

He said: “I am delighted to lend my support to this national campaign and urge my constituents to also get involved. I shall certainly be sharing a message and call on everyone to do the same.

“As a long term supporter of CAMRA I am totally against the ridiculous and unfair measures the Welsh Government are taking against the hospitality sector.

“Pubs are an icon of the British way of life and there is nothing quite like them elsewhere.

“These measures are unjust and wholly disproportionate. This is a devastating hammer blow, particularly after businesses have spent large amounts to make their premises Covid secure."

The new #PubsMatter campaign has been organised by the British Beer and Pub Association. BBPA, the British Institute of Innkeeping, BII, the Campaign for Real Ale, CAMRA, the Independent Family Brewers of Britain, IFBB, the Society of Independent Brewers, SIBA and UKHospitality.

The initiative is aimed at getting everyone talking about why pubs and social clubs across the UK are a force of good.

Pubs and brewers are facing heavy restrictions on trade going into the festive period, particularly in Wales and it is vital everyone is reminded of how important pubs are to communities.

For more information go to whypubsmatter.org.uk/