PEMBROKESHIRE rock band Broken Lines is determined to close 2020 on a positive note and has released a charity Christmas single.

“The whole world of live performance has been decimated in 2020 - whether it’s ballet companies or rock bands we have all been drained of our lifeblood this year”, said guitarist and singer David Wellan.

“But Christmas is always a time of giving, caring and sharing and no amount of Covid-19 can shut that down.”

The Pembrokeshire-based trio play exciting and upbeat music which combines the complexities of prog rock with the energy and drive of indie/alternative rock and punk.

In fact, California radio station Deep Nuggets Radio recently applied the term ‘Pronk’ to describe the three-piece.

They have crafted a delightful festive single drawing on the best traditions of Christmas releases, and ‘A Vision of Christmas’ will be raising money for Shelter Cymru.

It is currently believed that 90,000 Welsh residents are in danger of losing their homes in coming months.

“Homelessness is a long-standing problem anyway but job and income losses this year have compounded the situation and winter months always place a huge strain on shelter charities. Whatever we can raise with this record we know can make a difference”, said David.

The band spent two weeks working in their production suite to write and record the song which very deliberately emphasises the positivity of Christmas.

Bassist Mark Briscoe said: “We decided to write one that was an upbeat reflection of this time of year. After such a difficult 2020 we thought we’d try to provide a bit of light relief by highlighting all the things that make the season a happy one and we hope everyone can get a little bit of a warm feeling from it.”

Broken Lines will be back playing live to enthusiastic audiences as soon as permitted and the band, which had several Cardigan gigs cancelled as a result of lockdown including a show at The Small World Theatre, is excited about returning to the town as soon as possible.

“We love playing Cardigan,” added drummer Jack Jackson, “It’s always a great crowd, The Cellar is a fabulous venue and we hope to reschedule our theatre show in 2021”.

Broken Lines Christmas single ‘A Vision of Christmas’ can be heard and purchased at https://brokenlinesuk.bandcamp.com/track/a-vision-of-christmas for £1.99. All proceeds go to Shelter Cymru.