Pembrokeshire people are being urged to take the scrunch test to see if your Christmas wrapping can be recycled.

A video created by Pembrokeshire Eco Champions shows the simple test to check if your wrapping paper can be recycled.

By simply scrunching up wrapping paper into a tight ball and seeing if it springs back or not can tell you how to dispose of the waste correctly.

Wrapping paper which passes the scrunch test by staying in a tight ball and does not contain foil or glitter can be recycled via the blue paper box.

The exception is brown wrapping or packaging paper which is recycled via the blue bag with cardboard and Christmas cards without glitter, foil embossing or any other embossing on them (no bows, ribbons etc).

Wrapping paper which does not pass the scrunch test and bounces back after it is scrunched in a ball, is foil based paper or is wrapping paper with glitter. This is not recyclable and should be placed in your grey residual bags.

Paper tissue should also be disposed of via the grey residual bag as it is not recyclable.

The video, packed full of Christmas recycling tips can be seen here:

Pembrokeshire Eco Champion project is funded through the LEADER programme, which is part of the Welsh Government Rural Communities – Rural Development Programme 2014 – 2020, Funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and the Welsh Government.

More information about waste and recycling in Pembrokeshire can be found at: pembrokeshire.gov.uk/waste-and-recycling