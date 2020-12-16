A COSY Christmas Night to celebrate the year’s events and activities put on by Span Arts in 2020 is taking place tomorrow evening, Thursday December 17.
Like many organisations, Span Arts had to close their doors as the pandemic hit the UK in 2020, but new ways have been found to keep the community connected creatively throughout the lockdowns and restrictions.
The Cosy Christmas Night, at 7pm on Span’s YouTube channel, will feature singing, puppet-making, photography, dance, together with the online music gigs and live online community theatre staged by Span during 2021.
Span has been able to deliver all these exciting opportunities via the Arts at a Distance, Shared Worlds, SPAN Digidol, Clwb Digi Cares and Enhancing Pembrokeshire projects.
This event will be hosted by some of the staff, trustees and volunteers at Span Arts, who promise ‘a sparkly celebration of wonderful community arts and all things Christmassy’.
People will also be able to appear on the Christmas Wall of Fame by sending in a photo of their best jumper or outfit, snazzy decorations or colourful homemade Christmas cards.