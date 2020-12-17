CARMARTHEN born comedian Rhod Gilbert has pledged his support to a West Wales NHS charity’s Give a Gift Appeal, with a video message inspiring the public to think of others this Christmas.

Hywel Dda Health Charities is the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board. It aims to make a positive difference to the health, wellbeing and experience of NHS patients, service users and staff across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.

The charity’s Christmas Give a Gift Appeal for 2020 focuses on supporting adult mental health patients by providing a range of creative and wellbeing resources above and beyond those which the NHS delivers. The Give a Gift Appeal allows local communities to purchase a gift from a selection of items which have been carefully chosen by NHS occupational therapists to benefit adults who are helped at home, in hospital and in the community.

Rhod, 52, said, "This has been such a tough year for so many people, so I'm proud to be supporting Hywel Dda Health Charities' fundraising campaign trying to raise money to improve Christmas for NHS mental health patients across Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire, and Pembrokeshire.

“I would encourage everyone who can, to please donate and support this very worthwhile cause.”

Fundraising Manager Tara Nickerson said, “Christmas can be hard for patients even in an ordinary year; but with everything that we’ve all had to cope with, 2020 has brought new pressures for NHS staff and patients alike.

“NHS Occupational Therapists have worked with our charity to create a wishlist of items including paints, pamper products and cookery books, which the public can purchase to bring some festive cheer to the patients they are caring for this holiday season.”

Rhod added, “The wishlist the charity has come up with will spread some much needed happiness for a group of people who could really do with it this Christmas. So, for those who can consider buying an extra present this year, it would be a wonderful gesture of kindness to take part in the Give a Gift scheme.”

For the Give a Gift wishlist and information on how to support Hywel Dda Health Charities go to: www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk

Rhod’s message of support for Hywel Dda Health Charities’ Christmas fundraising campaign is at: https://www.facebook.com/388540777976772/videos/132028388563653