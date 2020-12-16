A BUS-LOAD of foodbank donations will be on its way to two good causes tomorrow, Thursday December 17, thanks to an initiative by Taf Valley Coaches.
The company, whose headquarters are in Whitland, is delighted with the response to their appeal, and today is the final day for anyone who would like to boost the foodbank collections further.
Joseff Edwards of Taf Valley Coaches said: "We decided only about a week ago to collect food and other items for our local food banks in both Pembroke Dock and Whitland.
"The amount that people have donated is absolutely amazing.
"We've had donation boxes on all our service buses and people have been dropping off items to our depots in Whitland and Pembroke Dock.
"Tomorrow is the final day for people to donate and on Thursday we will be taking all the donations down to foodbanks in both Whitland and Pembroke Dock."