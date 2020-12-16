ST DAVIDS and Solva Food Pod has had an early Christmas present this year with a donation of nearly £600 from Menevia WI.

The institute held its socially distanced Christmas meeting at Whitesands car park. To compensate for members not being able to have a Christmas dinner this year mince pies were on offer and everyone brought a hot drink.

Many members also wore their silliest Christmas hats to help with the festive mood.

Presents were exchanged and members wished each other a very happy Christmas and hoped it might be possible to meet once again in the New Year.

Each year the group gives a donation in lieu of sending cards to each other.

"We thought we would make it special this year and give generously," said WI member Mary Edey.

"We had pledged to do this during the pandemic and we decided to give what we might have spent on WI meetings and outings this year as a donation.

"When all the envelopes were opened and the money counted it was a fantastic sum of £585 which will be given to the St Davids Food Pod, which has been running since April."

Mary added that members were 'all getting ready to queue for our vaccine once we get the phone call'.

"Then maybe life can return to a bit of normal and we can hold our meetings again," she said.

She wished everyone a brilliant new year and 2021 on behalf of Menevia WI.

Louise Tarbuck of the food pod thanked everybody for their support over the year.

"We are so touched by the way our community has rallied round to support food aid throughout the year, but especially over Christmas," she said.

"We can guarantee that every family supported by these donations will have a Christmas dinner and all the trimmings.

"Thanks to Menevia WI and this amazing gift, we can make sure the families will get ham, cheeses, savory and sweet treats for a proper Christmas tea too.

"We will continue to support our friends and neighbours in the community the best we can, into 2021. Donations will ensure we can provide fresh fruit and vegetables weekly, as well as grocery basics. These are so important for good health."