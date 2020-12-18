IT’S not often you can say that you’ve named a street, but now Johnston CP school pupil Mia McMichael can do just that.

Her suggestion of ‘Old School Lane’ has won a competition to name a new Pembrokeshire County Council housing development in the village.

Due for completion in 12 months’ time, the development will provide Johnston with 33 new council houses – the first to be built in the county for over a generation.

The competition to find a name was organised by the school and Johnston Community Council in partnership with the council’s housing department.

Cllr Michelle Bateman, cabinet member for housing, said Mia’s winning suggestion was perfect.

“Cranham Park is the name of the site but we wanted a name for the new street that would reflect the history of the location and bring a sense of reality as the site is turned into new homes,” she said.

“This name refers to the previous use of the site, the old Johnston school, while also recognising the history of the area as local children used to play there before the school was built in what was known as ‘the lane’.”

Jo-Anne Jones, customer liaison officer for the county council’s housing department, sent a video to the school announcing the winning name and subsequently made a socially distanced presentation.

Headteacher Gareth Thomas said: “The pupils were delighted to have been asked to name a street within the development of the old Johnston school site.

“Pupils already study our village and wider community or ‘Cynefin’ in Welsh, looking at how it was and how it is being developed for the future. Pupils felt they were making their own history and felt it was important that the street name reflected and respected the locality and history of the village.

“Over the coming months we are planning further involvement with PCC and the developers to enhance pupils’ learning and our curriculum. We are now looking forward to welcoming the first pupils from Old School Lane to Johnston CP School.”