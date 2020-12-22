A SMALL north Pembrokeshire church now has an enduring link to murder-mystery novelist Agatha Christie.

‘In loving memory of Agatha Christie’ has been inscribed on one of the new bells destined for Nevern Church.

The bells at St Brynach stopped ringing 120 years ago, but an on-going local fund-raising effort has raised more than £400,000 and the project to stabilise the 12th Century tower and install the new and refurbished bells is fast approaching the finish line.

Once completed, St Brynach will be the only church -outside Cathedrals - in Wales to have a peal of 10 bells, making it musically rather special. The bells are due for delivery any day and a special Covid-secure service is planned to bless them.

And one of the major donors to the project is The Colwinston Trust, a charitable trust set up in 1995 by Christie’s grandson, Mathew Prichard. The Trust derives its main income from royalties from the long-running London production of The Mousetrap, the murder mystery written by Agatha Christie.

Agatha described her first love as music, was a very talented pianist and singer and had an enduring faith. She also had a strong connection to Wales as her daughter lived in Pwllywrach, near Cardiff, where she regularly visited to help look after Mathew.

Her family continue to live in Wales today.

“The Colwinston Trust was set up mainly to support the arts and people of Wales”, said Mathew.

“And this was a unique opportunity to support such an original project with clear benefits to the local population.

“I know my grandmother would have enjoyed this project as it brings together two things which were very important to her: faith and music.

“The local fund-raising effort and clear passion for this has been fabulous and we felt our money would actually enable the project to go ahead.

“We are keen to spread our impact across Wales and have supported other faith and music based projects including the Fishguard and Llandeilo music festivals and the refurbishment of the Llandaff Cathedral organ.”

Duncan Fitzwilliams, chair of the Nevern Bells project, met Agatha Christie as a small boy and remembers the occasion well.

“Having her commemorated on the bell at Nevern is very special to me. We are so grateful to The Colwinston Trust for enabling us to install such a fabulous peal of bells,” said Duncan.

“The project has been a huge challenge, especially so during the pandemic, but to be so close to completion is a testament to the hard work of so many people.”

As well as contributions from national charities, more than 200 people have made individual donations to the bells project but it still needs support.

To fully realise this project, the fundraising efforts are ongoing, if you are interested in finding out more, visit www.nevern-church.org.uk