Elderly residents in the Gwaun Valley had a festive surprise, with Christmas hampers delivered courtesy of the local school, Ysgol Llanychllwydog.

The school's parent teacher association (PTA) applied for a In This Together grant from Western Power.

The company's festive fund was set up to support vulnerable people who have been most affected by the coronavirus pandemic and its restrictions, and for whom the upcoming holiday season is going to provide increasing hardship. It has provided £250,000 to help local organisations to deliver vital support and services.

Ysgol Llanychllwydog was awarded £250 to make up hampers for the over 70s living in the Gwaun Valley.

It used the funds to buy fresh veg from Total Produce in Goodwick as well as non-perishable goods such as biscuits, mince pies, cranberry sauce, Pringles and a chocolate orange which were bought in Aldi, Haverfordwest.

A small team of parents from the PTA then met up to put the hampers together last Friday. They were then delivered to local households over the course of the weekend.

The school thanked Western Power Distribution for the grant; PTA member Sara Grimm who submitted the grant application, Gareth at Total Produce, Wynn from Aldi who came to the rescue with extra chocolate oranges and Jude and Allan Cresswell who helped supply boxes.

"The residents were delighted," said Ysgol Llanychllwydog's Ruth Evans. "The hampers were very well received. We've had many cards and phone calls of thanks to the school."