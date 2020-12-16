Haverfordwest High’s expressive arts department has actively embraced the ‘new normal’ with weekly performances and an online Christmas concert.

The Feel Good Friday showcases feature students from different year groups performing both instrumental and vocal pieces.

The recent online release of the aptly chosen song We’re all in This Together from High School Musical featured 18 students who each recorded remotely at home resulting in an exciting and vibrant choral performance.

Music teacher, Lisa Shelmerdine Richards said: “Creative performance in any medium is so important for our pupils’ mental health and well-being.

“We were absolutely determined to find a safe way to ensure that performance opportunities flourished for our pupils in school.

“The joy and social aspect of live performance and interaction with other musicians can never be replaced or reinvented however in the current times I hope we have found a way to keep our students’ music making alive.”

The weekly Feel Good Friday performances will continue for the foreseeable future and Haverfordwest High’s annual Christmas concert will take place online at 7pm on Thursday, December 17.

The concert will remain as true as possible to the school’s annual traditional church service and will feature the school choir, jazz band, flute choir, string ensembles and various solo performances.

“We really want the concert to be in keeping with what we would have done in any other year in terms of musical content,” Ms Shelmerdine added.

There are some significant and necessary differences obviously to ensure the safety of our students and staff.

“As a result of which, the expressive art staff have all experienced a steep and rapid upskilling journey in video and audio editing.

“It has been our goal all term to ensure that the children had the chance to perform and that their parents would be able to enjoy celebrating the talents of their children with an opportunity to watch their performances as they would typically have done at this time of year.”

Haverfordwest High VC School’s Christmas carol service will go live on Youtube at 7 pm on the night of the December 17.

The link for the concert will be posted through all of the school’s social media platforms.