COMPLAINTS over the ‘appalling and degrading’ living conditions of the asylum seekers at Penally Camp are being refuted by Home Secretary Priti Patel.

She is refusing to waver on her stance despite escalating calls for the camp to be closed and the residents be housed elsewhere.

Human rights and medical groups are amongst those who have added their voices to the campaign.

Stand Up to Racism West Wales have cited disrespectful behaviour by the camp’s staff; poor quality food, including ‘chicken with feathers attached’; blocked and overflowing toilets; poor ‘Covid bubble’ practices; and the lack of readily-available drinking water.

The group is urging the Home Office and the camp management company, Clearsprings Ready Homes, to improve conditions before Christmas.

But ultimately, said a group spokesman:

“The men want the ‘prison’ camp they live in to be closed.” “The conditions that the men in Penally refugee camp have to endure are appalling and degrading. “They want to be transferred to decent housing while waiting for their asylum claims to be processed.”

In a letter to local MP Simon Hart, the Home Secretary said: “The accommodation, which until recently was used by the MOD, is safe, habitable, fit for purpose and correctly equipped in line with existing asylum accommodation standards contractual requirements.

"It has also been adapted to ensure social distancing can be maintained.”

But the Welsh Liberal Democrats have criticised what they termed ‘the Home Secretary’s failure to recognise that basic living needs at Penally Camp are not being met’.

The party’s local Senedd candidate, Alistair Cameron, said:

“I have seen reports from the asylum seekers about the lack of adequate Covid-19 safety measures, including sleeping six to a room; lack of privacy - men of different cultures and backgrounds required to shower together; broken heaters, broken washing machines, inability to contact a doctor, poor quality and quantity of food, water dispensers not being routinely refilled and inadequate provision of hot drinking water. “These are basic needs which all of us would reasonably expect. “In addition, Hywel Dda University Health Board have stated their concerns about the inability to practice social distancing in the camp.”

Welsh Liberal Democrats leader, Jane Dodds added: “I do not believe Penally Camp can be adapted to become a Covid-secure environment and consider the Home Secretary should authorise their immediate relocation to more appropriate accommodation.”

She described the camp environment as ‘unsafe and undignified’ and that the situation was ‘unacceptable’.

She added: