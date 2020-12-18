MEMBERS of Newport Golf Club held a charity golf day and raised £1,200 for Withybush Hospital.

It was a joint ladies and seniors competition, held under social distancing rules, with 50 members taking part.

The money raised came from entry fees, a raffle and an auction.

Maurice Weavers, who was seniors captain when the event was held, said it was a great day and the members were pleased to have raised money for the “fantastic” Withybush Hospital.

“We wanted to help, to do our bit. It is very tough for the NHS staff at the moment and we rely on them,” he said.

“Several of our lady members are retired nurses from Withybush and many of our members have been treated there. The care there has always been exemplary.”

The pictures show Maurice and his then vice-captain Mike Prager; and then lady captain Linda Seaton and her then vice-captain Sue Waterhouse.

Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “Looks like it was a great charity day. We are very grateful to Newport Golf Club for their support of Withybush Hospital.

“Fundraising and donations from our local communities is making a real difference to the lives of NHS patients and staff in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.

“If anyone would like to donate, they can do so here: justgiving.com/hywelddahealthcharities"