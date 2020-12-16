SEVERAL businesses in Fishguard have been given permission to put chairs and tables outside their premises to create a café culture in the town.
Fishguard county councillor, Pat Davies, said that Y Popty and the Royal Oak on Fishguard Square had been given official café culture consent.
Mannings and the Gourmet Pig, on the Golden Mile, have also been given consent she said.
Cllr Davies added that the Abergwaun will also be given consent as it is nearing completion of its refurbishment.
She said that areas around the Barclays Bank building, when any future proposals are put forward, would be eligible for consent as would the area in front of The Farmers Arms will when it is refurbished.
"I hope this confirmation is helpful to those in our community who have been concerned that Market Square will not be welcoming," she said.
"Those who needed official confirmation could have contacted Pembrokeshire County Councils street care team, then they would have been the full details had they enquired."
Cllr Davies added that the town council was also active with various other enhancements [to the town centre] and would also give updates.
