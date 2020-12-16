FISHGUARD and Goodwick Town Council will soon be submitting an expression of interest for a community asset transfer of land near the Gorsedd Circle at the end of Penslade.
This application to Pembrokeshire County Council is the first step in an ambitious project to create an open-air amphitheatre in Fishguard.
The idea is that creation of the amphitheatre would benefit the twin towns' festivals clubs and community groups.
The estimated budget for the project would be between £15,000 and £16,000.
Councillors were in support of the project at their November meeting and unanimously voted that the council should look further into pursuing the development of the amphitheatre.
Mayor, Jackie Stokes said: . "It would be a huge asset to the town both to residents and businesses.
"We don't have a castle or a great big golden beach. However, we are building a reputation for music and theatre. This could enhance that and be good for local people and tourism."
Councillor Gareth Davies told December's meeting that he will soon be submitting the asset transfer expression of interest and that he was just waiting for one more letter of support from Theatr Gwaun.
