Further Non-Domestic Rate (NDR) Covid grants are now to be paid out, Pembrokeshire County Council has confirmed.
These grants are automatic payments for the qualifying hospitality businesses who received a grant under the previous NDR Firebreak grant scheme. For these specific grants there was no requirement to apply to the Council.
Today, £2,516,000 will be issued to 718 NDR businesses who should receive the payment by the end of this week.
Information on the application process for further Covid grants will be released by the Council in a press release later this week.
Cllr Paul Miller, cabinet member for economy, culture, leisure and tourism, said the team is continuing to process Covid business grants as quickly as possible.
“We appreciate just how vital this support is for businesses and I’m pleased that we’ve been able to release this next phase of support today,” he said.
