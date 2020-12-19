A NARBERTH motorist has lost his licence for a year for drug-driving.
Darren Matthews, 42, of Market Street, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday December 15.
He admitted driving his VW Golf on the unclassified road between Redstone Cross and Bethesda, near Narberth on June 27, with above the prescribed limit of cannabis in his blood.
The court took his guilty plea into account, and in addition to the 12-month driving disqualification, he was fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £34 surcharge.