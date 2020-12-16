The issue of Pembrokeshire's ports Brexit preparedness was raised in the House of Commons today (Wednesday, December 16).

The question follows a report by the Welsh Affairs Committee that warned there was a "significant and unacceptable risk" that Pembrokeshire's ports are not ready for new customs checks after the Brexit transition period.

Preseli Pembrokeshire MP, Stephen Crabb, who chairs the Welsh Affairs Committee, asked: "Can my right honourable friend say what he is doing with Welsh Government to make sure that the inland checking facilities that will be required ahead of the new implementation of border checks will be in place given the very challenging time table that he is working to?"

Simon Hart, the secretary of state for Wales, said that decisions regarding Fishguard and Pembrokeshire were entirely down to the Welsh Government.

He said: "My right honourable friend raises an interesting point and of course the devolution settlement raises its own complexities here.

"At Holyhead you have a Welsh Government and Uk Government/HMRC relationship which needs to be managed as we head towards the transition period.

"But as far as Fishguard and Pembrokeshire off the coast of west Wales are concerned, that is entirely within the gift of the Welsh Government.

"However, we have tried to make sure that we are, on an almost daily basis now, working with Welsh Government to make sure that those delivery time tables and objectives are in place."

Mr Crabb also said he welcomed the UK Government stepping up talks with Welsh businesses ahead of the end of the transition period and new money that has been made available for ports in places like Fishguard.