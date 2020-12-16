PUBLIC Health Wales has not published local area figures today (December 16) following maintenance to the information management system last week.
Publication of daily figures was delayed this afternoon until a statement at around 5pm that PHW was aware of “under reporting of lighthouse laboratory testing.”
It expects a “very large backlog of samples processed in the lighthouse laboratories mainly collected between December 9 and 15.
“Across Wales, tomorrow, we will be reporting in the region of 11,000 new positive cases.
“Full breakdown by local regions are currently being analysed and will be available in tomorrow’s dashboard update.”
The all Wales figures for December 16 included 530 new cases, bringing the total to 103,098 with another 30 deaths, making a total of 2,921 to date.
There have been 6,193 tests since the last report.
A period of data reconciliation and validation was expected following the maintenance which PHW said previously would affect daily figures for several days.
Figures for Hywel Dda Health Board region will be available tomorrow (December 17).
