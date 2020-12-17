FISHGUARD Ladies Circle has chosen the winner of this year's £100 Christmas gift.
Every year the circle asks people to nominate a charity or organisation that would benefit from a gift of £100.
The Ladies Circle raises the funds every year, usually in part through a sponsored Christmas activity, and chooses one local cause to give £100 to.
The charity or organisation must be based in Fishguard or Goodwick, or in the close surrounding area, to receive the donation.
Nominations are made on the Ladies Circle Facebook page and the winning cause drawn from a list of eligible nominations.
This year the ladies circle held a socially distanced fancy dress sponsored walk,
The group dug out its festive costumes and walked, keeping social distance, from Goodwick Moor car park to Lower Town Fishguard to spread some Christmas cheer and to raise a few pounds.
At Lower Town members drew the winning nominee out of a (Santa) hat with Second Goodwick Brownies being selected.
Menir Williams, Second Goodwick Brownies leader in charge said:
"Thank you, thank you, thank you. This means so much to us."