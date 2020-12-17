FISHGUARD and Goodwick town councillors have decided on the banner designs for the four controversial banner poles on Fishguard Square.
One banner will depict theatre and music; the second banner porpoises and dolphins and Strumble Head the third banner the story of Jemima Nicholas and the Fishguard tapestry and the fourth banner Lowertown Harbour and the old Fort.
The banners will be funded by Welsh Government and it is hoped that those responsible for events in the towns may want to put up their own banners in the future.
The designs were chosen at this month's meeting of Fishguard and Goodwick Town Council. Town clerk Cath Bannister suggested that the council now gets some designs drawn up.
Mayor Jackie Stokes said that the banners were a good way of 'bringing some colour back to the Square'.