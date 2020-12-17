THE village of Penally is all aglow with Christmas cheer and creativity as residents take part in the community’s annual Light Up The Lanes.
The successful initiative, raising money once again for Paul Sartori Hospice at Home, sees the village turned into a living advent calendar, with a new window - or windows - being illuminated on daily.
Silhouette and stained glass effects, Santas and snow, traditional decorations and twinkling lights feature in the displays, which are shining out nightly between 5pm and 10pm.
To enable everyone to follow the illuminated trail, there will be a leaflet and map distributed to each house in Penally.
Extra copies are available in the village shop in return for donations.