A Pembrokeshire pub must pay £1,000 for breaching coronavirus regulations.
Staff at the Drovers Arms in Puncheston were seen by Covid enforcement officers and Dyfed-Powys Police officers to have been supplying alcohol and remaining open when prohibited under the regulations on the 4th December 2020.
The offence was contrary to the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No.4) (Wales) Regulations 2020.
The pub was found to be serving alcohol after 6pm in contravention of the regulations. Seven people were reported to be on the premises.
A £1,000 fixed penalty notice was issued on 14th December 2020 by Pembrokeshire County Council.
If the penalty is paid with in 28 days then it is possible that the licensee will not be convicted for the offence.
Councillor Cris Tomos, Pembrokeshire County Council’s cabinet member for public protection, said:
“We’d like to thank the vast majority of Pembrokeshire businesses who are following the regulations and playing their part in helping to prevent the spread of coronavirus across the county.
“We understand that this is a very challenging time for hospitality and our preference is always to engage and educate rather than enforce.”
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment