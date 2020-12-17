Children from Pembroke Dock and surrounding areas rose to the challenge when they were asked to cheer up Sunderland Ward at South Pembrokeshire Hospital for Christmas. Ward administrator Claire Lee knew that patients in the hospital would miss out because Covid-19 regulations prohibited the use of festive decorations on the wards - so instead the team put a shout-out on Facebook asking local youngsters to send them some Christmas-themed artwork instead.
The response was outstanding, said Claire.
"We had an overwhelming response from the children and their families, schools and also businesses too.
"But too many of the pieces of work we received didn't enclose an address so we have not been able to write a thank you note, so we just all want to thank everyone that sent in a picture.
"They have delighted all the patients that we have on the ward, who will probably not go home for Christmas and will only see their families online this year."