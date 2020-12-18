Pembroke Dock Town Council recently awarded Frame £2,500 to provide a community fridge for the town.
There is currently a community fridge in Haverfordwest that since opening has saved more than 30 tonnes of surplus food waste from reaching landfill sites.
It was originally funded by the Landfill Disposals Tax Communities Scheme administered by WCVA.
Pembrokeshire Frame has recently been supported by the National Lottery Fund, Moondance Foundation and The Voluntary Services Emergency Fund to deliver its very popular Bags of Care project, which saw the team partnering with The Green Shed Café to deliver over 5,500 free hot meals and hundreds of free bags of community fridge surplus food to vulnerable individuals in Haverfordwest and Merlins Bridge to ensure that people were supported and not forgotten during the Covid pandemic.
During the project Frame received requests from individuals in Pembroke Dock keen to receive support from the community fridge and therefore put in an application for start-up funding of £2.5k to Pembroke Dock Town Council and was successful. Town councillors commended Frame on its active work supporting the residents of Pembroke Dock.
The Pembroke Dock community fridge will open early in the new year.
The Bluestone Foundation has also pledged funds for a new fridge to be installed at the Pembroke Dock Frame showroom soon.
Frame has a number of other plans for projects at the Pembrokeshire Frame Pembroke Dock site including re-upholstery and furniture upcycling workshops coming soon.
