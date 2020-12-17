POLICE are appealing for help to track down two men in a white van who they believe were responsible for an historic crime in south Pembrokeshire.
The incident occurred at Bus Airsoft, Cresselly, sometime between 6.20pm and 6.50pm on Monday October 19, 2020.
A police spokesperson said: "Two males have arrived at the premises in a white van, entered and caused damage to property within.
"Officers have carried out all possible lines of enquiry, and are now appealing for help from the public.
They would like to identify the people in the CCTV image, who may have information that could help the investigation.
"Anyone who knows who the people are, or if you believe you are pictured, contact Dyfed-Powys Police either online at: bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference DPP/0074/19/09/2020/01/C”