TENBY residents have lined the streets as a four-times former mayor of the town, Maureen Ward, made her final journey with a civic send-off this morning
Maureen, who was 77, died at her home on December 7 following a short illness.
En route to Parc Gwyn Crematorium, her funeral cortege travelled from her home in Augustus Place, through Tenby to the harbour and back up Crackwell Street.
From there, it was escorted out of town by present and past members of Tenby Town Council, led by the current mayor, Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall and mace-bearers Denise Cousins and Jim Cornwell, wearing their traditional robes.
In an earlier tribute, Cllr Skyrme-Blackhall described Maureen as ‘a warm and kind character who faced many of life’s challenges with determination and great humour’.
“She was always there for others, whether as a councillor, friend or neighbour.
“Mo was always straight, and, if required, direct.
“She was a strong advocate for those that she represented and for the town that she loved.”
For many years, Maureen ran the Tenby Animal Rescue Centre when she was living in The Glebe.
Following the sudden death of her only son, Caradoc James, 25 years ago, she became a raiser of funds and awareness for the charity CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young).
She was also a keen bingo player, and the single floral tribute on her coffin, a giant bingo ticket, reflected this passion.
Maureen leaves her daughter, Lis Cooper, together with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.