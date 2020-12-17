A backlog of cases being added to Public Health Wales data sees 1,124 new cases reported for Hwyel Dda Health Board’s area today (December 17).

There are 11,468 new cases of coronavirus across Wales have been recorded in today’s figures due to under reporting from ‘lighthouse laboratories’ processed yesterday by Public Health Wales. It brings the total across the country to 114,566.

There were no local figures yesterday (Wednesday, December 16) with today’s figures recording 198 new cases in Pembrokeshire, 84 in Ceredigion and 842 in Carmarthenshire.

The total number of cases throughout the pandemic stands at 1,579 in Pembrokeshire, 921 in Ceredigion and 5,515 in Carmarthenshire.

There have been 157 deaths in Hywel Dda, an increase in ten since the last report.

Another 65,065 tests have been carried out since the last report and the total number of deaths across Wales now at 2,073 deaths across Wales, 53 were newly reported.

Dr Robin Howe, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said:

“The number of Coronavirus cases continues to increase, with the seven-day rolling average passing 500 cases per 100,000 in Wales.

“Rates of infection have increased in 21 of the 22 local authorities over the last seven days, with the seven-day rolling average now exceeding 1,000 cases per 100,000 in one area.

“In light of this situation, the Welsh Government has confirmed that only two households should come together to form an exclusive Christmas bubble during that period.

“We would ask the public to very carefully consider if this is appropriate for them and their households. Particular caution should be applied if there are elderly or vulnerable members of their households who are at greatest risk.

“For those who do plan on forming a Christmas bubble, it is essential that this is planned and agreed with all the households involved. If doing so, we advise the public to now stop mixing with other households.

“This means staying out of other people’s homes, limiting the times and the numbers of people that you meet, maintaining social distancing and hand hygiene, working from home if you can, and self-isolating if you show symptoms of coronavirus or are asked to do so by contact tracers.

“People will be aware that we are reporting today a backlog of around 11,000 cases on our dashboard today following the data delay over the weekend. This delay results from essential maintenance for the wider Welsh NHS led by the NHS Wales Informatics Service. Public Health Wales announced on Friday that the maintenance would have an impact on its reporting.

“It is important to note that this issue has not affected individuals receiving their results and the contract tracing process being commenced.

“Members of the public can be reassured that anyone who tests positive will be contacted by their local authority’s Test, Trace, Protect team in the usual way. There have been no errors in the Public Health Wales reporting.

“It is important that everyone continues to follow the advice on keeping Wales safe. Keep contacts with other people to a minimum, keep a two metre distance from others, wash hands regularly, wear a face covering where required, and self-isolating when asked to do so.

“Public Health Wales urges everyone to follow the rules, to avoid transmission of Coronavirus and to protect everyone in our communities, including the most vulnerable.

“If you or a member of your household develop symptoms of the Coronavirus, such as a cough, fever or change in sense of taste or smell, you must self-isolate immediately and book a free Coronavirus test either by calling 119 or by clicking here.

“Helpful advice and support is available via the NHS COVID-19 app. As well as providing alerts if you have been in contact with someone with Coronavirus, the app will also tell you the current risk level in your area.

“Information about the symptoms of Coronavirus is available on the Public Health Wales website, or via the NHS 111 Wales symptom checker.