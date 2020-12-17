BRITAIN'S smallest city has made a big festive effort this year, as its annual Festival of Christmas Trees adapted to a Covid- friendly format.
The popular annual event usually involves local community groups and businesses decorate a tree to display in City Hall. The public then visit the hall over a three-day period and vote for their favourite.
Due to the current situation an indoor event could not be held this year. However, undeterred the organisers decided to hold an outdoor event.
"We decided that due to the pandemic we didn't want to not do a festival of trees so we decided it should still go ahead but in a completely different way to previous years," said organiser Cllr Bethan Price.
"We asked the public to decorate a tree whether it be in their window or garden and visible for all to see, it was also a way of cheering up St Davids."
23 groups, businesses and individuals have decorated or created trees and most are visible from the public highway. The result has considerably brightened the city's coronavirus Christmas.
The mayor of St Davids, Cllr Bira Sehmi, visited all the entries and announced the winner last Sunday, December 20.
"We were not sure what response we would receive but it has proved extremely popular and has been enjoyed by all," added Bethan.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment