An extremely successful Welsh sale, including several paintings by Pembrokeshire artists, was held recently by Rogers Jones and Co, auctioneers and valuers at its Cardiff salerooms.
Among the items for sale were paintings from esteemed and well-known Pembrokeshire artists John Knapp-Fisher, Gwilym Prichard, Claudia Williams and David Tress
There was a 91 per cent success rate on the day, and the auction house reports that buyers are continuing to show a real interest in all things Welsh including art, ceramics, antiques and literature. Items from Pembrokeshire did very well on the day.
Many of the works were consigned via the company's new Carmarthen valuation offices.