Antisocial drivers have forced the closure of the lower racecourse carpark in Haverfordwest over the holiday period.
At a Haverfordwest Town Council meeting on Wednesday, December 16, Haverfordwest mayor, Councillor Alan Buckfield explained that he had received a letter from Paul Lucas, the Portfield recreation committee clerk, complaining about ongoing issues at the carpark on Scarrowscant lane.
Summing up the letter, mayor Buckfield said: “A number of complaints have been received in relation to the younger members of society racing and causing a nuisance in the lower racecourse carpark.
“Racing around the carpark, noisy exhausts, loud music, tires screeching, litter and the increase in noise pollution.”
The council agreed to shut the carpark, which is off Scarrowscant lane, later this month to give residents a ‘reprieve’ from the noise.
The carpark will be closed over the holiday period from Wednesday, December 23 to Tuesday, January 5.
“It will be a full closure of the carpark, but that doesn’t mean to say that people can’t access the racecourse,” Mayor Buckfield said.
“There is a carpark at the top end and there is also parking in the streets around.
“So there will still be access for any member of the public who wishes to use it.”
The town clerk said it had been an ongoing issue that will be looked at by the Portfield recreation committee.
Cllr Buckfield said the police have been informed about the issues.
