In a special Christmas press conference, school pupils from Pembrokeshire and across Wales had a chance to question First Minister Mark Drakeford.

They posed a series of tough questions during the online session, including, “What’s it like to be First Minister?” “Is it the best job in Wales?” “And what are your family’s Christmas traditions?”

Two pupils from Pembroke Dock Community School asked the FM questions, with Louanne asking: "What's the best Christmas present you've ever had, and are you on the good or bad list this year?"

Mark Drakeford said that it was a hard question, but he hoped he was on Santa's good list this year.

"I hope that I'm on Santa's good list, of course, and I'm sure all of you will be too," he said.

"But to be on the good list you've got to make sure you stick to all the rules, so that's what I try and do.

"I try and make sure that I don't make any mistakes between here and Christmas day."

Mark Drakeford revealed the best Christmas present he ever received was a vinyl record he still listens to, some 50 years later.

"Mr aunt gave me this big record and I can remember now I was in the kitchen in the house that I lived in, taking this record out of its case and listening to it.

"I thought it was the most fantastic music that I had ever heard."

Mr Drakeford told Louanna that this lead to him getting involved in music in school, playing in a band and singing in a choir.

"That record that I had when I was I think about seven or eight years old, I think it set me off in enjoying music.

"I've had more than 50 years of enjoyment out of it, maybe that was the best present that I ever had for Christmas."

James McNally, another pupil at Pembroke Dock Community School asked the FM if he had the best job in Wales.

Mr Drakeford said he felt lucky to have the job but admitted that parts are difficult.

"The nice bits are bits like this, being able to talk to people being able to hear from people being able to learn from people about what they do every day. That's the best bit.

"Some times there are very tough decisions, hard decisions, and on those days I'm not sure that it is completely the best job in Wales.

"But it is still a job that I am very lucky to have."

Pupils from four primary schools took part in the virtual press conference – Ysgol Pendalar in Caernarfon, Pembroke Dock Community School, Ysgol Dyffryn Conwy in Llanrwst and Ysgol Glan Morfa in Cardiff.

Meilir Thomas, Head of Ysgol Glan Morfa said: “The children really enjoyed the experience of taking part in the session. They thought it an honour to have their questions answered by the First Minister.”