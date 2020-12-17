There will be changes to some waste and recycling collections in Pembrokeshire over Christmas and New Year.

Christmas Day and New Year’s Day fall on a Friday this year and there will be no collections on these dates.

If your usual collection falls on Friday, December 25 it will be moved to Sunday, December 27.

If your usual collection falls on Friday, January 1, it will be moved to Sunday January 3.

This will be the case whether that collection is for recycling or grey gag collections. There will be no change to what is taken on those days.

The council is reminding everyone to put bags/boxes out by 6.30am to ensure collection.

To help with the extra residual waste (grey bags) during the festive period, households can leave out an extra bag at the kerbside on their first collection of non-recyclable grey bag waste after December 25.

The bag does not need to be a Pembrokeshire County Council grey bag - any can be used by households except PCC purple or orange recycling bags .

The date of this collection can be seen on your online kerbside collection calendar and householders can sign up to the free text/email collection notifications via My Account.

Residents are being asked to remember to recycle as much as you can during the festive period.

Here is what can be recycled in each of the kerbside sort containers.

• Blue reusable sack – cardboard and card, including delivery boxes and brown packaging/wrapping paper and Christmas cards without glitter, foil embossing or any other embossing on them (no bows or ribbons).

• Blue box – Paper including newspapers and magazines, leaflets, envelopes and paper based wrapping paper that meets the 'scrunch test' (paper that bounces back after it is scrunched in a ball. Foil-based paper or wrapping paper with glitter is not recyclable and should be placed in grey bags).

• Red reusable sack – Plastic bottles, pots, tubs and trays (excluding black and brown plastic pots, tubs and trays), food and beverage cartons and metal packaging including cans, tins, empty aerosols, foil and foil trays. Plastic sweet/ chocolate tubs and metal biscuit tins are also recyclable through the red bag.

• Green caddy – food waste – including peelings, turkey carcasses and any Christmas leftovers.

• Green box – glass bottles and jars – including wine, beer and spirit bottles, sauce jars and non-food bottles such as empty perfume bottles.

• Household-provided clear bag – household batteries

For further information on waste and recycling, see: pembrokeshire.gov.uk/waste-and-recycling