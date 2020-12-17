With Christmas fast approaching and Covid 19 cases on the rise, Hywel dda University Health Board is urging people to visit their local pharmacist for minor conditions rather than contacting their GP or attending A&E.

Pharmacists can provide free advice and treatment for a range of common conditions for the whole family.

The Common Ailments Service covers 27 conditions where a pharmacist can assess and provide medication at no charge, if suitable, without the need for a prescription. The service allows patients to seek advice or treatment from a participating community pharmacy, rather than their GP for any of these conditions.

Richard Evans, a community pharmacist participating in the Common Ailments Service, said: “Community pharmacists have traditionally advised patients on a wide range of ailments. We have always recommended appropriate treatments to the patient, or if necessary refer them to another healthcare professional.

“During the current pandemic, the dispensing of prescriptions is still the main focus however some other services are also available, such as the Common Ailments Service, emergency supply of medication and emergency contraception.

“Some of these services can now be done via telephone consultation, with the patient or a carer/family member collecting any necessary medication.

“Don’t forget to order any repeat medication in plenty of time before you run out.”

In addition eligible patients can still receive their free flu vaccine from their pharmacy, but are warned not to visit if they or anyone in their household has any Covid-19 symptoms.

For contact details and Christmas and New Year opening times for your local pharmacy, visit: hduhb.nhs.wales/healthcare/services-and-teams/pharmacy/