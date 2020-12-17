SOLVA has put on a sparkling display of Advent windows this year, following the great success of last year’s inaugural event.

The village has been turned into a living advent calendar with windows in homes and businesses throughout decorated with a festive theme.

The village began its Advent adventure last December and decided to repeat it again this year as a way of providing a Covid-safe pre-Christmas event.

The decorated windows have been lit every night between 5pm and10 pm from December 1 to December 24.

Maps of which houses are lit up when are available in the Top Shop and on the Solva Care Facebook page.

“The response has been really good,” said Solva Care’s Lesley Robertson Steel. “We started on December the first and we've got at least 24 windows right up to Christmas all through the village

“People have been very excited and wanted to contribute to creating the windows.

“The one thing we can do is go for a walk. It's something that people have been looking forward to seeing and doing.

“It gives people something to talk about and to share. It's become a bit of a celebration for Solva this time of year. It's up and running an has been very positive and well-received."