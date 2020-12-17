Haverfordwest Town Council has agreed to freeze council tax precepts for the next budget, saying it has been a 'difficult year for everyone'.

At the meeting on Wednesday, December 16, the council discussed budget options for the 2021/22 financial year.

Town councillors gave their approval to a draft budget plan which will see the precept claimed from Pembrokeshire County Council remain at £312,000.

Councillor Edward Perkins said in the present environment it would not be right for the council to raise the precept, with the mayor Cllr Alan Buckfield agreeing.

As a result, Haverfordwest resident's council tax payments may not go up as much as those in other areas, however, the difference is likely to be small.

The cost per household will also drop slightly, with the cost per Band D property going from £67.13 this year to £66.53 for 2021/2022.

It was clarified that the amount per household is set by Pembrokeshire County Council and the drop could be down to changes in the number of households paying council tax.

Looking through the budget, Cllr Daniel Blyth said he would like to see less public money spent on photocopying and printing - which is budgeted at £2,500.

He said: "I think we should be reducing that as much as we can.

"The economic impact is really important but also the environmental impact as well.

"We've got a duty as a public body to try and reduce our carbon footprint."

The council unanimously agreed to keep set the budget at the same level as last year.

The full budget can be found on the council's website: https://haverfordwesttown.co.uk/sermons/december-2020-agenda/