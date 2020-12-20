Budding Welsh rap stars are being given the chance to show off their rhymes for a school hip hop competition launched to coincide with 2021’s Welsh Language Music Day – Dydd Miwsig Cymru.

The sixth annual Welsh Language Music Day (Dydd Miwsig Cymru) will be celebrated around the world on February 5.

This year, primary school children are being encouraged to create their own rap song as part of the Ysgol Hip Hop competition.

Dydd Miwsig Cymru aims annually to encourage people of all ages who do not speak Welsh fluently to embrace the =Welsh language music scene.

The competition theme is: What the Welsh language means to you and your area – and is designed to link musical fun with the Welsh Government’s vision of growing the Welsh language for future generations and aim of one million Welsh speakers by 2050.

Eluned Morgan, the minister for mental health, wellbeing and Welsh language said that: “Music is a powerful tool to inspire the love for a language. I’m also inspired by the number of parents who send their children to Welsh medium education, who don’t speak it themselves, but are keen to learn.”

To support this children are being encouraged to learn their rap songs at home with their families, so that non-Welsh speaking parents and siblings can also benefit too.

To take part, your performance must be recorded on a smart phone and submitted to Dydd Miwsig Cymru for judging by Friday January 29.

The winning school will receive £250 and will have its rap played on S4C’s Stwnsh Sadwrn.

To take part in Ysgol Hip Hop, and for details on where to submit entries, head to gov.wales/welsh-language-music-day/ysgol-hip-hop for more information and some performance tips from Welsh beat-boxer, rapper and producer Mr Phormula.